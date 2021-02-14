NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day Betting Odds

✖

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day takes place on Sunday night at WWE's Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. The show will see three championships be defended along with the final matches of this year's two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments. Online sportsbook BetOnline released its final odds for each match earlier in the weekend, and based on the predictions it sounds like none of the championships will be changing hands.

The main event will see Finn Balor defend his NXT Championship against Pete Dunne. "The Brusierweight" has been nipping at Balor's heels for months, and things reached a boiling point when he attacked "The Prince" alongside Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. Balor went so far as to team with rival Kyle O'Reilly in order to beat the NXT Tag Team Champions, and the bout between the two was made official shortly after.

On the women's side, Io Shirai will defend her NXT Women's Championship in a triple threat against both Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez. Storm turned heel leading up to last year's TakeOver: WarGames, while Martinez recently returned to the brand after turning down a role in the Retribution stable.

Finally, there's Johnny Gargano vs. Kushida for the NXT North American Championship. Gargano tried to get out of the match earlier this week by faking an arm injury, but the Japanese star was able to trick him into proving his arm was just fine. Triple H said in his pre-show media conference call earlier this week that he considers this bout a dream match.

In the Dusty Cup finals we'll see the Grizzled Young Veterans take on newcomers MSK (Nash Carter and Wes Lee, formerly known as The Radicalz in Impact Wrestling) and Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart. The winners of each tournament will get future tag team championship shots.

