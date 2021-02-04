NXT Reveals New TakeOver Vengeance Day Matches

✖

Valentine's Day is being celebrated in a big way in NXT, as February 14th will be the date of the next NXT TakeOver, now revealed to be Vengeance Day. Coming into last night's NXT we only knew of one official match on the card, which was the Triple Threat Women's NXT Championship match between Io Shirai, Toni Storm, and Mercedes Martinez. In addition to getting more heat on that matchup though, we also got a full card of match announcements by the end of the show, though there is always the possibility of another being added before we get to next week.

First up was the Men's NXT Championship match. Pete Dunne came out to the ring with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to call out Finn Balor, and after Balor got Dunne one on one, he accepted his challenge for the title, though not before Edge made his presence known.

Edge said he would be watching the match very intently, and whoever comes out the winner could very well be facing him in a match at WrestleMania, since he can pick any opponent to face from any brand.

We also got a match set up for the North American Championship, as Johnny Gargano's tattletale shenanigans led to a confrontation with Kushida, who had already spoken to General Manager William Regal about a match at TakeOver. He got his wish, and while a brawl would soon follow, they will really go at it at TakeOver Vengeance Day.

Vengeance Day will also include both of the Dusty Cup Finals matches, though we are still waiting to find out who exactly will be battling it out in both tournaments.

We do know the first halves of those matches though, as in the Women's Dusty Cup match between Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter it was ultimately Gonazalez and Kai who would end up victorious. They now await their opponents, which will be either Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon or The Way's Candice LeRae and Indi Harwell.

On the Men's side we had Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher taking on Undisputed ERA's Adam Cole and Roderick Strong, and after several near falls it was the relatively new team of Ciampa and Thatcher that cemented their place in the semifinals. They will face the Grizzled Young Veterans next week, and if they win they will face the winner of the MSK vs Legado Del Fantasma match in the finals.

What do you think of the card? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!