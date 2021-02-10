NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day Championship Match Possibly Canceled

✖

Sunday's NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day card is supposed to feature an NXT North American Championship match between Johnny Gargano and Kushida. But unfortunately, according to Austin Theory, the match might not be happening. Theory posted a video on Tuesday night from his car, claiming that the leader of The Way was now unable to compete and that he'd be getting revenge on Kushida on this week's NXT.

Last week's show saw Gargano get thrown out of a match between Theory and Leon Ruff, then brawl his way through the backstage area with Kushida after learning about their match. That fight ended with Kushida punting Gargano's left arm.

"Johnny's out of Takeover. That's right, NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Johnny will not be there, and it's all because of you, Kushida. I've always have a smile on my face, but it's time to be serious. I'm not playing around. Tomorrow night on NXT, Kushida, you will pay. Not cash, not credit, not debit, you will pay from an a—whoopin' from Austin Theory. And that is The Way."

The match between Kushida and Theory was then confirmed on Wednesday morning.

So is this all a storyline? Probably — NXT doesn't usually change their TakeOver cards once a match is announced unless there's a serious injury. Plus the idea that Gargano would try and get out of having to defend his title against the Japanese star fits with his heel character.

Here's what's on the docket for tonight's NXT:

Austin Theory vs. Kushida

Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (Dusty Cup Semifinals)

MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma (Dusty Cup Semifinals)

Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell (Women's Dusty Cup Semifinals)

Cameron Grimes return to television

And here's what matches have been confirmed for NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. The Valentine's Day event will take place on Sunday night at the Capitol Wrestling Center.