WWE NXT's Johnny Gargano Dons Star-Lord Gear at TakeOver XXX

WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano is definitely one of the fan favorites because while he is currently on a more villainous path with his work, he still manages to show love to some of his outside interests in Marvel, Disney, and more. After showing out with cool gear giving a shout out to Disney's The Mandalorian series at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, fans were wondering what he was going to show up in for NXT TakeOver XXX. He certainly did not disappoint with ring gear inspired by Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy hero, Star-Lord.

With a closer look provided by Main Event Gear, the company that has crafted many comic book based looks for Gargano in the past (and who you can find on Instagram here), Gargano's gear for the thirtieth TakeOver pay-per-view is a much brighter and more elaborate take on Star-Lord. Putting a fun new spin on Star-Lord's jacket, Gargano slipped this one by even the most diehard of fans during his ladder match for the NXT North American Championship. Check it out:

Gargano's such a huge Marvel fan, that he actually opened up about what he hopes to see from future phases in an interview with ComicBook.com's Connor Casey, "I've just learned to trust the MCU. So I look forward to everything. The inner '90s geek in me and the overall geek in me is just super excited for the potential of the X-Men. I mean just recently, I ordered, they just came out with this Sentinel action figure that was like a HasLab project.

And like so many, it had to get so many backers for it. And like it's so big, it's so huge, I was like' I definitely need a Sentinel. So Yeah, there's a lot of things I'm excited for. But I've just learned to trust those guys over at the MCU 'cause they they do good stuff."

