Johnny Gargano Dons The Mandalorian Gear for NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Given his comic book inspired looks in the past, Johnny Gargano has really outdone himself with his gear for NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Johnny Gargano has impressed fans with many of his special looks for TakeOver pay-per-view events in the past, but fans had no idea what to expect from the NXT superstar this time around given his brand new attitude. Following his feud with Tommaso Ciampa, Gargano has been far more vicious and dark than ever before. Naturally this was reflected in his newest gear provided by Main Event Gear.

Johnny Gargano took to Twitter earlier this week to tease his latest gear, and definitely perked up the ears of many fans for teasing the fact that it was going to be "toyetic," as he stated the following on Twitter, "Special shout out to [Main Event Gear] who drove 8 hours to hand deliver my [NXT TakeOver: In Your House] gear so I had it in time for tomorrow. That's customer service! PS: It's toyetic AF."

Now with this gear inspired by Star Wars' The Mandalorian, Gargano has completed his full transformation into one of the leading bad guys on the NXT roster as he challenged NXT North American Champion Keith Lee for their match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. You can check it out below:

For those unfamiliar with the term, "toyetic" refers to a property that's not only popular on TV but is popular enough to inspire tons of merchandise, collectibles, and anything else that could potentially spawn from any given series. This was especially prominent with cartoons back in the 1980s and 1990s which saw many series expanding their cast of characters, villains, vehicles and more in order to provide new toys to line shelves.

Arguably, many of Gargano's looks are toyetic enough on their own but this newest one definitely takes the cake. It's only appropriate given how different of a persona Johnny Gargano has adopted going into NXT TakeOver: In Your House. But what do you think of Johnny Gargano's latest gear? How does it compare to some of his looks debuted in the past?

Were you expecting Gargano to be inspired by this series for his first big villainous pay-per-view? Where does it rank among your favorite Gargano looks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things wrestling, animated, and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

