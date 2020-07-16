WWE NXT's Tegan Nox Reveals Favorite Assassin's Creed Game and Dream Movie Role

✖

Later tonight the NXT Women's Championship will be on the line when Io Shirai takes on Tegan Nox, and it's sure to be an amazing brawl. Nox is ready to put it all on the line for a chance at the NXT title, and she'll need the heart of an assassin to pull it off. It works out well then that Nox is such a big fan of the Assassin's Creed universe, and like many of us during the big Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveal, she lost at her mind watching all the new footage. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Nox about several topics, including what she thought of the footage and which Assassin she would want to play in an Assassin's Creed movie.

First up was the footage, and Nox definitely came away impressed at what the newest Assassin Eivor could do.

"Oh, it's so good, and I can't wait to play it," Nox said. "When they brought out their trailer and they brought the hidden blade back, I'm not kidding, I screamed," Nox said. "I screamed in my apartment because I got so excited. Then I texted Jessamyn Duke, I was like, 'Duke, watch the trailer.' She watched the trailer, and then she sent me the video of her watching the trailer. I was like, 'That was my reaction, too!' And I lost my mind when it was like, 'Odin is with us!' It was a whole thing, it was a day, and then they brought the gameplay out the other day, and I lost my mind there too. It was a big day. It's been a big day."

We then asked what her favorite Assassin's Creed game was, followed by which Assassin she would want to play in a movie if she ever got the chance, and Odyssey and Syndicate fans will be immensely happy.

"Oh, okay, so my favorite game is Brotherhood," Nox said. "I love Brotherhood, and then if I could play an Assassin's Creed character, it would either be Kassandra or it would be Evie Frye, because she's also half-Welsh. Let's go, Evie!"

Kassandra from Odyssey is one of my favorites too, and Nox agrees that Syndicate is one of the more underrated games in the franchise. Who knows, maybe we'll get to see Nox wield that hidden blade one day, or at least bring some Assassin's Creed gear into the ring.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Tegan Nox will look to complete her remarkable comeback story by capturing the NXT Women's Championship from Io Shirai. Elsewhere, new NXT Champion Keith Lee will usher in the black-and-gold's Limitless era, while Damian Priest looks for payback in a rematch with Cameron Grimes. Catch all the fallout from The Great American Bash tonight on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's what is on deck for tonight's NXT:

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Tegan Nox

Damian Priest vs Cameron Grimes

NXT Champion addresses his big win

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.