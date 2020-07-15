WWE NXT's Tegan Nox Teases Avengers: Endgame Captain Marvel and Thanos Gear

✖

Tonight's NXT will feature a battle for the NXT Women's Championship between Io Shirai and Tegan Nox, and it is sure to be a showstopper. While we have to wait a bit longer to see how things play out in tonight's matchup, we don't have to wait to talk about Nox's love of Captain Marvel, which she wears on her sleeve with an amazing lineup of Captain Marvel ring gear. Over the years she's worn several different versions of Cap's suit, but even with all those, there are still some other looks from Marvel's movies and comics that have yet to make it into the ring. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Nox about what her next Cap gear should be, and after presenting a few options, she is all-in on two particular looks with definite Avengers: Endgame ties.

So, first up let's talk Captain Marvel. We presented Nox with three options to choose from, and asked which of these she would like most for her next take on Cap. No. 1 was her Ms. Marvel black and gold gear, while No. 2 was her S.H.I.E.L.D. black and silver look. No. 3 was Brie Larson's new costume in Avengers: Endgame, and it was Endgame hands down.

"Oh, so it's got to be the Endgame," Nox said. "It's got to be Endgame, because that's actually been a goal of mine, to get the Endgame colors."

That said, she went with the classic black and gold look overall since it connects so well to the NXT colors. "But I think I've got to say black and gold for when I'm NXT Champion because you know, champion colors."

"And we've kind of got the black and silver, but we've got a little bit of flames in there, but maybe we'll do a black and silver one, just black and silver," Nox said. "Who knows? There's many that I've yet to do that I've got planned.

Now, we did say 2 choices, and we meant that. When we asked if there was another MCU character she'd like to bring to the ring, it was actually the Infinity Gauntlet wielder Thanos who came up.

"Oh, that's a good one," Nox said. "Honestly, I'd love to do like a Thanos kind of gear. That could be quite cool. There's just so many that ... You've got my creative juices flowing, and now all I'm seeing is just different types of gear, and it's going to be very expensive. Now I really want a Thanos set of gear. Who knows? Who knows? We might have a Captain Marvel gear, but with Thanos colors. There we go."

Now that's gear we want to see, so fingers crossed it happens!

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Tegan Nox will look to complete her remarkable comeback story by capturing the NXT Women's Championship from Io Shirai. Elsewhere, new NXT Champion Keith Lee will usher in the black-and-gold's Limitless era, while Damian Priest looks for payback in a rematch with Cameron Grimes. Catch all the fallout from The Great American Bash tonight on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's what is on deck for tonight's NXT:

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Tegan Nox

Damian Priest vs Cameron Grimes

NXT Champion addresses his big win

