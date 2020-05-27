NXT's Tommaso Ciampa Reveals Which is Better, His Crutch or Triple H's Sledgehammer

✖

NXT's Tommaso Ciampa is not one to be messed with, something he's displayed several times over the years. Of course, his lethal factor only increased when he started attacking people with his crutch, and it became a trademark weapon for a while there, something opponents learned the hard way after getting decimated in the ring or on the entrance ramp with it. Now, this isn't the only trademark weapon in WWE, and Triple H's sledgehammer quickly comes to mind, but which one is better? We decided to get the answer straight from Ciampa during our recent conversation with him, and for Ciampa, the crutch is easily the most painful of the two.

"I'll tell you this, the crutch hurts more," Ciampa said. "You can't work a baseball swing crutch shot. This is true, too. I'm not going to lie to you. When he does the sledgehammer swing, he doesn't swing the sledgehammer. He cups the top and uses it that way. I remember when I got the crutch, I was like well, of course, I could cup the top and be like the way you do with the sledgehammer, but I don't know, it's this weird thing in me where I'm like that's not how I would do it. I wouldn't hit you that way."

"I have a very realistic style to my wrestling," Ciampa said. "I was like why would I ever hit somebody that way? When I was going to attack Johnny for the first time, I was like I'm going to hit him. I'm going to swing the damn crutch the way I would swing it if I didn't like this guy. Because of that, now that's the way it shoots, so in that scenario, if I'm swinging my crutch and he's doing his weird cup thing with his sledgehammer, I'll take 30 of his sledgehammer shots for one of my crutch shots. In Johnny and I's final encounter, my Lord, did that hurt when he swung that crutch at my back, and I was like hanging onto the ropes. That is awful. It's terrible."

We also asked Ciampa if a previous match he proposed against Triple H was a dream match for him, and the answer might surprise you.

"As far as the dream match, I'll be the first to say he's not my ideal opponent, nor am I his, so my dream opponents in like, oh, this is the ideal opponent, obviously Shawn's my ideal opponent, and Hunter is Johnny's opponent. Johnny emulated Shawn and I emulated Hunter, so in that scenario, I think people naturally always pair up like oh, I want to see Ciampa and Hunter have a match, but the better match would be me and Shawn, and the better match for Johnny would be him and Hunter.

"With that said, because I freaking idolize Hunter and obviously I adapted a lot of my style after him, of course I'd want to share a ring with him, whether it's a match versus him or tag, whatever, who cares? Anything. I don't think it's ever going to happen, though. I'll be honest. I just don't see... pro wrestling, never say never. I just don't see it in the cards unless he gets real hungry for ratings and decides to bring the old band back together and him and DX come back. I just don't know. That's the only scenario I could see this thing happening."

Ciampa's right when he says never say never, so who knows, maybe we'll get that match one day. In the meantime though fans can see Ciampa take on Karrion Kross on NXT TakeOver: In Your House when it streams on the WWE Network Sunday, June 7th at 7 PM Eastern, and you'll want to tune into NXT tonight on USA Network at 8 PM Eastern to find out what happens next.

