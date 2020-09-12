Top WWE Youtube & Twitch Accounts To Follow

WWE Superstars have recently been making good use of internet video platforms such as Youtube and Twitch, taking the opportunity to show more sides of their lives through their every day lives or by playing video games, and with these channels, we thought we'd take the opportunity to break down which are worth your time! With channels such as these being in the news recently as Vince McMahon, the CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, has apparently put his foot down that he doesn't encourage his superstars to use Youtube or Twitch, we're hoping that these outlets will be around for the foreseeable future. What is your favorite Youtube/Twitch Channel featuring a World Wrestling Entertainment Superstar? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!

Austin Creed's Up Up Down Down Perhaps the top channel on this list, Austin Creed's Youtube Channel of Up Up Down Down is legendary not only in how infectious the personality of one part of the trio of the New Day is, but also how he brings in other professional wrestlers to jump onto video games during his channel's history. While Woods might not be appearing in World Wrestling Entertainment as much, his Youtube channel is a delight and definitely worth watching a video or two for those looking to see some of your favorite wrestlers playing some of your favorite video games. prevnext

The Great Black Otaku - Brennan Willams Twitch Channel (Photo: WWE) Brennan Williams, Aka The Great Black Otaku, might not be on the main roster of the WWE as it stands, but his commentary and overall love of all things anime and nerd culture are infectious, and definitely make his Twitch Channel worth checking out. If you're wondering just how much of an anime fan he is, he took the name of Dio Maddin from the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure villain who hassled the Joestars during multiple seasons. Rest assured, Brennan knows what he's talking about when it comes to video games and anime. prevnext

Sheamus - Celtic Warrior Workouts Not every Youtube and Twitch Channel has to revolve around video games and anime! Enter Celtic Warrior Workouts with Sheamus, the Irish World Wrestling Entertainment super star, who takes the opportunity to show some worth while workout routines with not only himself, but with his fellow wrestlers in the WWE. Definitely worth checking out if you're looking for new ways to tone your muscles. prevnext

ToBeMiro - Rusev Youtube Channel Rusev may have been released from the WWE, but he has started his own Twitch channel that is able to show off his character in ways that he might not have ever been able to during his career in World Wrestling Entertainment's squared circle. Rusev's personality and love of video games is apparent, and with his recent arrival at All Elite Wrestling, it will definitely be worth your time to take a closer look into the life of the powerhouse brawler who is sure to be a worthy addition to AEW's roster! prevnext