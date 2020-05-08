Rusev Shows Off New Look, Wants To Become Twitch Streamer

Rusev was one of the unfortunate names to receive a WWE release last month, but the former WWE star still has a lot of potential in the wrestling world. A man who many felt was often underutilized, there's likely to be a lot of demand for the star to wrestle for non-WWE companies when his no compete clause expires in July. In the meantime, Rusev is looking toward a new medium when it comes to his next project, and he's also sporting a brand new look.

During an Instagram session on Thursday, the "Bulgarian Brute" said that he is looking to get into streaming on Twitch.

"So, this is the deal. I got fired, right? Professional wrestling, blah, blah. Who cares? Exciting news is going on … We’re going to start a Twitch channel pretty soon because I want to show you all how good I am at video games," Rusev said.

His new look is also visible when you check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram How many of y’all are on twitch ? A post shared by Miroslav Barnyashev (@tobemiro) on May 7, 2020 at 2:27pm PDT

Interestingly, Rusev spoke about his love for video games with ComicBook.com during an interview several months ago.

Rusev has already set-up a Twitch channel which you can follow, though he hasn't started streaming. The 20 minute video above features him unboxing a new PC. He also talked about appearing in the future on Ryback's podcast and answering everyone's questions in regards to his WWE exit and future when the time is right.

"Rusev Day" became one of the most popular chants (and t-shirts) in WWE over the last couple of years, which made the man's release a little bit surprising. During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Rusev's former partner Aiden English spoke about the original plans for Rusev Day and how they expanded due to the popularity of the team and their chant.

“By pure circumstance, I end up in a match with (Randy Orton) while he’s kind of starting this thing with Rusev, and so it was really coincidental and I don’t think (it was) meant to become anything,” English said. “I was just there since I was literally already there, caused some kind of distraction which helped Rusev, then the next week we had that big ceremony where I sung the Bulgarian national anthem for the first official ‘Rusev Day.'

“As far as I know, that’s literally all it was supposed to be, this kind of crazy ceremony. Randy interferes, drop, boom, him and Rusev carry on and that was it, I was back to whatever I was doing. But it got such a good response both in the arena and social and everything that they’re like, ‘Well, let’s do something next week. Get the tux back we’ll do something else.’ And then it was like a backstage and then they were like, ‘Okay well, let’s do something else.’ And all of a sudden it was like, ‘Alright well, now you’re going to come with him on live events.’ And then it just went from there. I remember by Survivor Series, two months later, there were people in every building chanting Rusev Day, and the rest is literally history. It was so organic, man.”

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.