Will NXT Create Another Women's Championship Soon?

The NXT brand has seen its lineup of championships expand over the past few years, adding in the NXT North American Championship as a midcard title, bringing over the NXT Cruiserweight Championship from 205 Live and featuring defenses of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships (which can be defended on any WWE brand). During the media conference call ahead of NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Triple H was asked if the Women's Division for the Black and Gold Brand would be getting any more titles in the near future.

"The Game" responded by saying that while those conversations are being had, he doesn't want NXT to be overflowing with championships.

"I think those conversations happen. I think you are always looking to make it everything that it can be [but] you also want to make sure that you don't water things down. I'm not a big believer in having 38 titles in organizations that are just like everybody's constantly just making their way to a different title at any given time and I don't believe that it's always about those championships, there is different storytelling, but that's definitely a thought that's in mind and we'll see where it goes," he said (h/t Fightful). "I think, especially as the women's division has increased in size, people were talking about that a few years ago, but I don't believe that the depth and the size of it was there and it's getting to that point now. So, those are conversations that are had a lot."

TakeOver: Vengeance Day will see Io Shirai defend her NXT Women's Championship against both Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez in a triple threat match. The Japanese star recently cracked the top five in terms of most combined days with the title at 251, and is only behind Shayna Baszler (549), Asuka (510), Charlotte Flair (331) and Paige (308).

The show will also see the finals of the inaugural Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The winners of Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart will get future shots at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

