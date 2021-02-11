Will The NXT Championship Be Defended at WrestleMania 37?

✖

Royal Rumble winner Edge recently made an appearance on NXT and teased the idea of using his world championship opportunity to challenge the winner of Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne (taking place on Sunday at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day) at WrestleMania 37. Triple H (Paul Levesque) hosted a media conference call for TakeOver on Thursday, and the call kicked off with a question about "The Rated-R Superstar's" challenge.

"The Game" started off by saying Edge has been hitting him up for well over a year in regards to working on NXT, then said, "I don't think any of it is beyond the realm of possibility." He then added that, regardless of which champion he winds up choosing, the door is open for the 11-time world champion to compete in NXT down the road.

NXT's inclusion in WWE's biggest annual show started off small, with Hideo Itami (Kenta) first competing in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal back at WrestleMania 31. But the brand's involvement in the show was kicked into high gear last year when Charlotte Flair used her Royal Rumble win to challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship.

Levesque was then asked about the possibility of NXT being consistently featured on WrestleMania's card.

"You come into the place with WrestleMania where with so many brands, Raw (with) a big roster, SmackDown (with) a large roster and NXT, you get to a certain place where how big and how long do you want these shows to be," he said. "Everybody is putting their chips on the table for their spot in Mania, as always that's the big spot of the year. Not everybody can be in those spots and I think everybody understands that, but that's the battle. It's a balance, is my opinion.

"I love having them be apart of it. You tell me that gets to be apart of the biggest stage in the game and the biggest spectacle, it's phenomenal," he continued. "It helps the brand and it helps to continue to drive it forward."

He then mentioned part of that balance has to do with whether or not there's a TakeOver during WrestleMania weekend. That used to be a staple of NXT's annual calendar (and usually served as the biggest TakeOver of the year), but there wasn't one last year when WrestleMania 36 was extended to two nights inside the Performance Center. As of now, there hasn't been one announced for the Friday before WrestleMania 37.

Check out the full card for NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day below: