WWE NXT's Velveteen Dream Returns and Turns Heel; Will Face Finn Balor Next Week

The next qualifying match for the North American Championship Ladder Match at TakeOver took place on tonight's episode of NXT, and while we knew it would feature Kushida and Cameron Grimes, the third member of the match was a mystery until showtime. Once the other two entered the ring, the NXT Universe was shocked to find out that it was none other than Velveteen Dream making his big NXT return, and he looked focused and ready to go once he hit the ring. After an action-packed match, it ended up being Cameron Grimes who walked away with the victory.

Dream has been away from television ever since losing the NXT Championship match against Adam Cole, as a stipulation of that match was that if he lost he could not challenge for the NXT Championship as long as Cole had the belt.

In reality, though, he was likely off television for another reason as well, specifically accusations that surfaced online regarding explicit photos.

Dream is back in action now though, but he didn't take the loss very well, as after Grimes left the ring he went after a beaten down Kushida and slapped him around. The ref tried to stop it but Dream wouldn't let him near Kushida, and it would seem this was a full heel turn.

He would turn around to come face to face with Finn Balor, who will be his opponent on next week's NXT in a second chance Qualifying match for the TakeOver XXX North American Championship Ladder Match.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Karrion Kross will kick off NXT by taking on Danny Burch with NXT Champion Keith Lee likely watching closely. Elsewhere, Kushida, Cameron Grimes and a third Superstar will battle to qualify for a TakeOver XXX berth, two North American Title Ladder Match competitors square off when Damian Priest faces Bronson Reed, plus the Garganos invite the NXT Universe into their home. Catch it all tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C!"

Here's what is on deck tonight:

Karrion Kross vs Danny Burch

TakeOver Triple Threat Qualifier: Kushida vs Cameron Grimes vs mystery opponent

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano address the NXT Universe

Damian Priest vs Bronson Reed

Santos Escobar vs Tyler Breeze

