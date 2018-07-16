WWE Announces Return of War Games Later This Year

WWE has announced that the NXT brand will once again be hosting War Games this November as part of Survivor Series weekend.

Last year, the NXT brand brought back the famous WCW match and namesake to much excitement. The match itself, featuring the Undisputed Era, Authors of Pain, Roderick Strong, and Sanity was one of the best matches of the year in NXT.

WWE issued the following press release officially confirming the return of War Games.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames returns this November in Los Angeles, tickets available this Friday NXT TakeOver: WarGames returns this November when the black-and-yellow brand comes to the STAPLES Center on the eve of Survivor Series on Saturday, Nov. 17. Tickets for the huge WWE Network special event, which marks the first NXT TakeOver on the West Coast, will be available starting this Friday, July 20, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, at nxttickets.com. The NXT Universe witnessed the monumental return of the first WarGames Match in nearly 20 years last November. Initially made famous as one of the premier match types in the NWA and, later, WCW, WarGames is a battleground unlike any other, pitting teams against each other inside two rings surrounded by a steel cage. Last year’s match, fought among Undisputed ERA, Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong and SAnitY, set a new standard for brutality and gave Undisputed ERA bragging right after they picked up the historic win. Don’t miss out on your chance to watch the action of TakeOver: WarGames live and in person this November when NXT comes to The City of Angels. Head to nxttickets.com this Friday to secure your seat!

War Games was originally created by Dusty Rhodes in the 1980s and became the signature match for the Four Horsemen throughout the decade. It was typically featured as part of WCW’s Fall Brawl PPV into the 1990s. Last year’s return of the bout in NXT was the first War Games match in 19 years.