WWE NXT Women's Breakout Tournament Finals Revealed

The first round of the WWE NXT Women's Breakout Tournament was set for tonight's episode of NXT between Lash Legend and Roxanne Perez, and Legend displayed her power early, lifting Perez up for quite some time before slamming her down to the mat. She covered Perez but Perez kicked out. She lifted Perez and then chopped her and hit her with a knee strike and then lifted her again and delivered a mean-looking backbreaker. She covered Perez but Perez kicked out.

Legend stomped on Perez against the bottom rope and then lifted her over her shoulder again, but Perez countered into a submission but Legend slammed her back into the corner. Perez hit a dropkick high and then low, and then hit another low dropkick. She bounced off the ropes and tackled Legend before hitting with a flurry of punches.

Perez went with an uppercut in the corner and then hit a second one, but Legend caught her on the next one and kicked her in the leg, knocking her down. Legend picked up Perez for a Powerbomb but then she hit Poprocks and rolled Legend up and went for the cover. She got the pin and the win, and now she will face the winner of Tiffany Stratton vs Fallon Henley in the Finals.

It was then time for the second semifinal match between Henley and Stratton, and Stratton managed to evade an attack from Henley but then got locked in a hold. Stratton got away and threw a massive chop but Henley returned the favor and went for another hold before knocking Stratton down with a shoulder tackle. They charged at each other and Stratton slapped Henley in the face, and Henley returned the favor again. Then Henley hit a big-time scissor kick and then hit another kick from the outside. Stratton grabbed Henley's leg as she got in through the ropes and seemed to do some damage, and then followed it up by leaping into Henley's back and kicking Henley again two more times in the hurt leg.

Stratton then executed an awesome maneuver off the top rope and then kept up the attack on the leg, slamming it down on the mat. Henley bought some time with a kick and then Henley went to knock her down with a chop block. Stratton then hit an impressive back elbow and then a double stomp. She went for a cover but Henley kicked out.

Stratton grated the hurt leg and locked in a bridge that twisted the leg of Henley, but Henley punched Stratton to break free. Henley slammed Stratton down and then knocked her down before throwing some punches, and then countered another move and slammed Stratton's face to the mat. Henley then lifted Stratton up over her head and threw her, and then Henley threw a punch and bought herself some space. Henley went to charge forward but the leg was really hurt and gave out, causing her to head back to the corner. Stratton capitalized and attacked and then sailed off the top rope and went for the cover, getting the 3-count and the win.

Now it will be Stratton and Perez in the NXT Women's Breakout Finals, and we'll see that next week.

