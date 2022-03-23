WWE Makes NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match Official for Stand & Deliver

Last night’s episode of WWE NXT closed with a major shakeup of the NXT Women’s Championship match at Stand & Deliver, and now the change has been made official. The NXT Women’s Championship match that was initially set to feature Champion Mandy Rose putting her title on the line against Cora Jade is now a Fatal 4-Way, and it includes Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray as well. This does spice up the match, as there are several ways NXT could go with this match, and it remains to be seen who will walk out of Stand & Deliver with the NXT Women’s Championship.

For those who didn’t tune in, last night feature the finals match in the NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which featured the team of Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai taking on Ray and Shirai. It seemed like it would be Choo and Kai’s time to shine, but Shirai and Ray ended up sealing the deal and walking away as the winners, and that’s when things got interesting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) walked into the ring after Shirai and Ray’s win to confront them and let them know they weren’t going to take their Tag Team Championships. That’s when they got a surprise revelation from Shirai and Ray.

Shirai and Ray revealed that their goal is to take down Toxic Attraction for good, and to do that you need to take down the leader first. That’s why they aren’t challenging for the Tag Team Titles, and instead, they are cashing in their Women’s Dusty Cup win to take on Rose and Jade in a Fatal 4-Way.

Does Rose retain and push Toxic Attraction’s dismantling for another few months or does Shirai get another title reign in NXT? This would also be Ray’s first title reign in NXT, though she reigned over NXT UK for quite some time as Champion. This could also be the beginning of the Cora Jade era in NXT, and if she does win having it be part of a Fatal 4-Way could be a way to help protect Rose a bit so that they can get a rematch or have Rose move back over to Raw or SmackDown.

We’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out, but let us know what you think could happen in the comments. You can also talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!