WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Cup Ending Reveals Major Change to NXT Women’s Title Match at Stand & Deliver

Tonight’s WWE NXT featured the final match in the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, a battle between the teams of Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai and Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray. The battle promised to be an intense one, and up first were Choo and Shirai. Choo was having a grand time and evaded some strikes from Shirai and but Shirai impressively kept her footing and used her foot to stomp on Choo. Then Shirai tagged Ray in and hit a dropkick but Choo kicked out of the ensuing pin. Ray kept the hits coming but Choo got some offense in as well, and then Choo knocked Ray down and covered Ray but Ray kicked out.

Choo got Ray in her corner and tagged in Kai, and they teamed up to slam Ray back into the turnbuckle and then took turns hitting shoulder tackles. Kai then almost rolled up Ray but she kicked out and managed to get to Shirai for the tag. Shirai went to hit the 619 but Choo blocked the kick with her pillow.

Shirai kicked her and knocked her down at ringside and then Shirai sent Kai over the ropes to the ground below. Shirai then sent Ray like a missile into Choo and Shirai slammed into Kai. They rolled Kai in and Shirai threw Kai into their corner turnbuckle and tagged in Ray, who hit a massive chop on Kai’s chest. She then threw Kai into another corner and followed it with a punch and another slam into the turnbuckle before hitting a kick.

Ray then knocked Kai down and went for the pin but Kai kicked out. Ray picked up Kai and tagged in Shirai, and Shirai slammed Kai down and then slammed into her with double knees before going for the pin, but Kai kicked out. Then Shirai locked in a crossface but Kai got to her feet. Punches were traded and then Shirai hit a flurry of offense but Kai then slammed her down on the mat hard, doing some signigant damage.

Kai got to Choo and Shirai got to Ray, and Choo clotheslined Ray and then followed up with a massive Suplex. A cartwheel into a kick followed and then she hit Ray with an Elbow Drop but Ray kicked out of the pin attempt. Choo then threw Ray into Shirai, knocking her off the ring and she went for a pin but Ray kicked out. Choo kept the punches coming and then sent Shirai out of the ring. Kai hit Ray with a kick and Choo slammed Ray down from the top rope and Kai went for the pin but Ray kicked out.

Kai picked up Ray but Ray got away. Ray tagged in Shirai and she face-planted Kai and then punched Choo. Shirai hit the 619 and tagged in Ray, who went up top and slammed into her and went for the pin, but Choo broke it up. Choo went up top and slammed down into Ray and went for the pin but Shirai hit a massive missile dropkick into Kai, who fell into Choo and broke up the pin. Shirai then picked up Kai and hit a backbreaker but Choo picked up Shirai and returned the favor. Ray hit a headbutt on Choo and picked her up, slamming her down with a KLR Bomb. Shirai went up top and hit her finisher on Choo, and that earned the pin and the win.

Shirai and Ray are your new Women’s Dusty Cup Championships. Then Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction came into the ring, where Rose gave a promo about them winning the Tag Team Titles. That’s when Ray dropped a bombshell, saying they were looking to take down Toxic Attraction, and thus wanted to hit the leader. They are cashing in their Dusty Cup win to turn Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship match against Cora Jade into a Fatal Four-Way at Stand & Deliver, and then an all-out brawl happened, with Jade joining the fray.

