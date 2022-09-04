NXT Worlds Collide: Which Tag Team Unified the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Championships

NXT's Worlds Collide 2022 event on Sunday saw the official unification of multiple championships, including the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Championships. A four-way elimination tag match took place involving current NXT champs The Creed Brothers, NXT UK tag champs Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang of Gallus and Pretty Deadly.

Jensen and Briggs were the first to be eliminated with Coffey scoring the pin. The Creeds then sent Gallus to the back by hitting Wolfgang with their version of the Doomsday Device and a lariat. Briggs, Jensen and the members of Gallus then made their way back out to start brawling on the entrance ramp along with security members. The referee eventually got caught up in the commotion and was knocked out at ringside.

Damon Kemp then ran in the ring and seemed to still be on the Creeds' side by stopping Pretty Deadly's attempt at using a steel chair. But then he cracked Julius across the back with a chair, tossed the referee back in the ring and let Elton Prince pick up the pin.

This story is developing...