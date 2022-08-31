WWE Reveals Several Major Title Matches for NXT Worlds Collide

Worlds Collide is this Sunday, and WWE NXT delivered a packed show tonight that not only featured a host of Raw and SmackDown superstars but also revealed several major Championship match-ups for the upcoming premium live event. Before tonight there were two matches that had been confirmed for the event, and throughout the show three more were added to the now stacked card, including a match for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, the NXT UK and NXT Tag Team Championships, and the NXT North American Championship. That's in addition to the matches for the NXT Championship and the NXT Women's Championship, so there will be quite a bit of Title gold on the line this Sunday.

The first match added to the lineup was one for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, which are currently held by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. They defended their Titles during tonight's episode, but after the match, they were challenged by Monday Night Raw's Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. They issued the challenge and Carter and Chance accepted, and now the match is official for this weekend.

Next was the match for the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Championships, and this match will be not only be a Fatal 4-Way but also a Title Unification Match. The match will have NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Briggs and Jensen, along with Pretty Deadly and Gallus, so when this match is over only one team will be walking away as NXT Tag Team Champions.

The final match added to the card was at the very end of tonight's show. Carmelo Hayes walked out with Trick Williams and was furious that he didn't have a match yet for Worlds Collide. He was expressing that frustration when SmackDown's Ricochet shocked everyone and headed to the ring, and after some back and forth he challenged Hayes to a match for the North American Championship, which Hayes accepted.

It's going to be quite the event, you can find the full card for Worlds Collide below.

Champion vs Champion NXT and NXT UK Championship Title Unification Match: Bron Breakker vs Tyler Bate

Triple Threat NXT and NXT UK Women's Championship Title Unification Match: Mandy Rose vs Meiko Satomura vs Blair Davenport

Fatal 4-Way Elimination Tag Team Championship Unification Match: Creed Brothers (C) vs Briggs and Jensen (C) vs Gallus vs Pretty Deadly

NXT Women's Tag Team Championship: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop

NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs Ricochet

NXT Worlds Collide kicks off on Sunday at 4 PM EST.

