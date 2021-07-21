✖

This week's NXT closed out with Raquel Gonzalez retaining her NXT Women's Championship against Xia Li. But fans quickly noticed something was wrong late in the match when Gonzalez jumped off the second rope and landed hard on Li with a senton splash. The medical team immediately rushed to Li, but determined she was okay to continue and took a one-armed powerbomb before taking the pin. Fightful Select then reported Li was spotted backstage and "appeared okay." WWE has yet to release any sort of official injury report on the Chinese star.

Xia Li injured by Raquel Gonzalez on NXT. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DE7VMTSOx6 — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) July 21, 2021

Gonzalez captured the NXT Women's title at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One in April by dethroning Io Shirai. She then spoke with ComicBook about the career-making moment.

"I think that in the moments after I was just full of so much joy and I just felt full in general because I was able to actually have my parents here to experience it live with me and having them here just meant so much to me because it's been such a journey," Gonzalez said. "I'm so close with my family. I haven't been able to see them as much and they live in Texas, so it was awesome to finally have them here and to watch me live because my mother, she hasn't seen me wrestle in maybe two or three years thanks to the pandemic."

"It was really cool. I'm still kind of processing it all, just because I was on Wednesday night and then Thursday night was so awesome and jam-packed as well, and then, of course, there was SmackDown and then WrestleMania and Bianca's main-eventing WrestleMania night one, and she wins the SmackDown Women's title, and then Rhea Ripley last night winning the Raw Women's title," she added. It's just like, I'm just so honored to be put in this position this week where I get to say, we did it. We, as women as powerhouses, we did it. We have conquered the Women's titles in WWE."