WWE NXT’s Carmelo Hayes Wins Unified North American Title at New Year’s Evil

Tonight’s loaded WWE NXT New Year’s Evil episode launched with the Championship Unification match between Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong and North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. The winner of the match would go on to become the new North American Champion, and after the introductions, things got underway. They locked up immediately and were at each other’s throats, bouncing all around the ring as they sought to gain control. Hayes backed off a bit and then they taunted each other a little before locking up again. Hayes went for Strong’s wrist and arm but soon Strong got control of the wrist.

Hayes countered and then hit Strong with a dropkick. Strong backed off a bit and then they evaded each other before Hayes got in another chin lock. Strong went for a move but Hayes countered and then they traded arm drags and counters until Hayes hit a swift kick to the head of Strong.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hayes hit Strong with a hard chop, and Hayes evaded Strong’s counters. He got another headlock locked in but Strong battled his way out. Strong hit a massive chop on Hayes that sent him down to the mat and then followed it up with two more chops that had Hayes running out of the ring. Strong followed him and hit another chop before both got back into the ring.

Hayes dodged Strong’s next attack and then ended up caught in the ropes, letting Hayes take advantage with a slick leg drop. Hayes hit Strong with a forearm and then went for a springboard but Strong caught him. They went to throw each other but kept breaking it up until Hayes hit a big DDT over the ring apron.

Hayes went up top but Strong got out of the way and then flipped Hayes with a huge kick to the face, but Hayes kicked out. They traded offense and then Hayes ended up on the ropes and then in the corner, where Strong kept up the punches and kicks. Strong hit a Suplex and went for a pin but Hayes kicked out. He then locked in a hold on Hayes’ arm and shoulder, but Hayes got out and hit a Springboard that left Strong dazed, but Strong still kicked out.

Hayes then went to work on Strong’s shoulder and arm but Strong blocked it for a bit and then got to his feet, though Hayes pinned him back down. Eventually Strong got out and they traded punches and then Strong hit a backbreaker. Strong then went after the back again, hitting another one to ground Hayes. Strong went to lift him again but Hayes escaped and then delivered a stunning counter into a submission, but Strong reversed it only to have Hayes reverse that into a Boston Crab. Strong rolled through and then went for the Crab as well, but he would also roll free and kick Strong away.

Strong hit another Backbreaker out of nowhere and went for a pin but Hayes kicked out at 2. They then traded punches in the center of the ring until Strong went for running punches and then hit another slam but Hayes kicked out of the pin. Hayes got up top but Strong caught him and then went up top as well. Strong and Hayes both ended up slammed to the mat. Then Hayes went up top and hit a huge Leg Drop right onto the back of Strong’s head and that was it. Hayes would get the pin and the win and is now the Unified Champion.

You can find the official description for tonight’s New Year’s Evil below:

Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker clash in a colossal commercial free main event rematch for the NXT Championship, Mandy Rose puts her NXT Women’s Championship on the line in a Triple Threat Match against Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade, AJ Styles confronts Grayson Waller, WALTER returns to lead Imperium in an epic Six-Man Tag Team Match against Riddle and MSK and Carmelo Hayes and Roderick Strong collide in a Championship Unification Match on New Years Evil at 8/7 C on USA.

Here’s the full card:

NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (C) vs Bron Breakker

NXT Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Mandy Rose (C) vs Raquel Gonzalez vs Cora Jade

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Riddle & MSK vs Walter & Imperium

AJ Styles Confronts Grayson Waller

Championship Unification Match: Carmelo Hayes defeats Roderick Strong

What have you thought of NXT New Year’s Evil so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!