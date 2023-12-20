WWE NXT's Ilja Dragunov Carried Out of the Ring on Stretcher After Sudden Injury

WWE's Ridge Holland kicked off tonight's NXT by challenging Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship, though he was more than happy to earn his shot at the Title. Dragunov surprised everyone, including Holland, by moving that timetable up and accepting the challenge for tonight, though the Title wasn't yet up for grabs. Dragunov hoped to make a statement about those constantly taking shots at him and the Title, while Holland was looking for redemption and a chance to rebuild himself. Unfortunately, the match ended in a way neither hoped for, as after a move Dragunov wouldn't move from his side and was in severe pain. That led to medical officials taking Dragunov out of the ring on a stretcher and taking him for medical evaluation, and Holland was in shock at how things transpired.

Both stars were amped to start the match, but Holland's power would quickly show itself after a vicious clothesline to the Champ. Dragunov came right back with strikes and a clothesline of his own, knocking the challenger into the corner. A host of chops followed but Holland caught the last one and hit the Champ with a headbutt. Dragunov hit a headbutt too, but Holland slammed the Champ to the mat. Dragunov connected with a kick and Dragunov looked to capitalize, which he did with a suplex.

The match between between @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR and @RidgeWWE has been called off due to an injury sustained by Dragunov.



Sending well wishes to the #WWENXT Champion 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Zg5BAcskXu — WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2023

Holland got to his feet and got hit in the back, but Holland clocked Dragunov and then got hit with a punch. Dragunov got the last laugh of that exchange though, knocking Holland to the mat before kicking him in the face. The two exchanged strikes but then Holland took control for a bit, throwing the Champ around the mat before going for a cover. Dragunov kicked out but he was a bit slow to get to his feet, and Holland waited to capitalize.

Holland went for a hold but it was blocked by the Champ, who hit several elbow strikes before getting caught in the ropes with a back elbow. Holland then set up for the Beats of the Bodhran, but he hesitated, giving Dragunov room to counter a suplex. Dragunov managed to roll up Holland and hit an H-Bomb, but he couldn't cover Holland in time. Dragunov tried to lift Holland again but Holland countered and hit a suplex. Holland hit the Champ with a pump kick and went for another cover, but Dragunov kicked out.

Dragunov fought out of a hold and knocked Holland to the ground with a brainbuster. Holland then got to his feet but Dragunov stayed on the ground and looked as if he was in severe pain. He wouldn't move from his side and medical officials came into the ring to check on him as Holland appeared increasingly worried, and when Dragunov continued to wince in pain they put a neck brace on him and put him on a stretcher. Holland held his head and looked in shock as Dragunov was taken backstage.

If it does happen to be real, we wish Dragunov all the best and hope for a speedy recovery. If it's storyline, then we'll likely get an update next week.