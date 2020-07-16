WWE NXT's Tegan Nox Debuts New Captain Marvel Gear for Championship Title Match

✖

Tegan Nox is a big-time Captain Marvel fan, and for proof, all you need to do is watch one of her matches, as you'll likely find her rocking some slick Captain Marvel-inspired gear. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak to Nox about her big matchup tonight against Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship, and during that conversation, we threw out some ideas for her next Cap-inspired gear. Looks like we didn't even need to wait that long to see what it ended up being, as in tonight's match Nox debuted her latest gear, which seems mostly inspired by Carol's S.H.I.E.L.D. themed costume.

The gear is mainly black and silver, just like Captain Marvel's black and silver variation of her modern costume. Tegan's has a little bit of color though, as there seem to be splashes of pink with some of the white, and it looks extremely cool.

You can check it out in the image and post below.

So, guess that crosses one off our list, so now it's all about that Avengers: Endgame Cap and Thanos gear we talked about, which sounds amazing. Of course, she could always go with something completely new, so we'll just have to wait and see. Either way, it's going to be awesome.

(Photo: NXT)

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Tegan Nox will look to complete her remarkable comeback story by capturing the NXT Women's Championship from Io Shirai. Elsewhere, new NXT Champion Keith Lee will usher in the black-and-gold's Limitless era, while Damian Priest looks for payback in a rematch with Cameron Grimes. Catch all the fallout from The Great American Bash tonight on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's what is on deck for tonight's NXT:

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Tegan Nox

Damian Priest vs Cameron Grimes

NXT Champion addresses his big win

What did you think of the new gear? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE and NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

