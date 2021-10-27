WWE NXT’s Tommaso Ciampa Retains NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc

It was time for Halloween Havoc’s NXT Championship battle between Tomasso Ciampa and Bron Breakker, and right off the bat Ciampa and Breakker went right at each other, exchanging shoves and tackles, but Breakker got the last laugh as he sent Ciampa rolling out of the ring. Ciampa sized him up and came back into the ring to lock up, and then he tried to put Breakker into a headlock but Breakker powered out of it only to get locked in another hold. He powered out of that one too, but Ciampa kept at it. An elbow to the face left him open, and after more back and forth Breakker went for a pin but Ciampa kicked out.

The fight went to the outside where Ciampa suplexed Breakker onto the floor, and Breakker then returned the favor. He rolled him into the ring where Ciampa tried to knock him over but Breakker won that exchange too, and he then lifted Ciampa up only for Ciampa to hit him with a Neckbreaker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ciampa and Breakker traded chops and kicks, and then Breakker connected with multiple shoulder tackles and followed it up with a big slam. Ciampa came back with big chops to Breakker’s chest, and then they traded punches. Breakker dodged a punch and collided with Ciampa once again, sending Ciampa outside.

Ciampa then landed a huge punch and a knee to the face and went for a pin, but Breakker kicked out at the last minute. Breakker then returned the favor with a slam but Ciampa would kick out once more. Ciampa then countered a Breakker move and brought the young star down, leaving both laying on the mat.

They traded punches again but Ciampa got on the ground and tried to pull Breakker out of the ring, but Breakker kicked him away. Ciampa then tried to pull Breakker down but he instead hit a DDT on Breakker on the concrete outside the ring. He rolled Breakker into the ring and then went for his finisher and hit it but Breakker kicked out, and was sporting some blood on his forehead.

Ciampa then went for a huge knee and connected, and a second knee to the face connected too. A third knee connected and he hit the Fairytale Ending once more, and that was it for Breakker. Ciampa retains.

Here’s the card for tonight’s Halloween Havoc:

NXT Champion Tommaso CIampa vs Bron Breakker

NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs Mandy Rose (Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta and Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (Scareway To Hell)

NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs Imperium (Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal)

