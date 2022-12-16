WWE Offers Fans Chance to Team-Up With a Superstar on Wheel of Fortune

Earlier this year WWE Superstar Xavier Woods appeared on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, where he delightfully geeked out about Golden Girls to host Pat Sajak. WWE is teaming up with Wheel of Fortune for a full week of WWE-themed episodes soon, and now WWE has opened up applications for fans to throw their hat in the ring and possibly become a contestant on one of those shows, where they will team up with a WWE superstar. You can head here for full instructions on how to apply.

As for which WWE superstars will be involved, that hasn't been revealed just yet. That said, the graphic used on the official WWE page features Bianca Belair and The Miz, so it does appear we know of at least two superstars who will be in the mix. Hopefully, we'll get a full rundown of who will be featured, but in the meantime, you can check out the official description from WWE below.

"Ever wanted to hang out with a WWE Superstar for a day? Ever wanted to be a contestant on "Wheel of Fortune"? Now's your chance to do both!

Monday, March 27, kicks off WWE Week on "Wheel of Fortune," which will feature members of the WWE Universe teaming with WWE Superstars to compete on the long-running, popular game show!

Winning teams will secure fabulous rewards such as a trip to WrestleMania and other exclusive WWE prize packages.

Applications close on Friday, Jan. 6, so don't miss your chance. Apply now for your chance to win big with one of your favorite WWE Superstars on "Wheel of Fortune"!"

As the release states, you have until Friday, January 6th to submit your applications, and perhaps you will be teaming with a WWE superstar on Wheel of Fortune!

Will you be applying? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!