WWE on A&E Returns with New Seasons of WWE Rivals and Biography: WWE Legends

WWE and A&E are teaming back up for a new season of content, and the fun will get underway this February. That's when WWE on A&E will return to the network with new seasons of WWE Rivals and Biography: WWE Legends. WWE Rivals will kick off the lineup on Sunday, February 25th at 8 PM EST, and will be followed by the season premiere of Biography: WWE Legends at 9 PM EST. Rivals will return with Freddie Prinze Jr. leading roundtable discussions of WWE superstars as they discuss big rivalries and epic storylines, while WWE Legends will focus on the more intimate and distinct stories that helped make some of wrestling's biggest stars into the icons we know and love.

WWE Rivals will examine the animosity and bad blood between Triple and The Rock during their heated rivalry in the early 2000s in the show's season premiere, but there's plenty more to come throughout the season. Other rivalries to be featured in the new season include Jake The Snake Roberts vs. Macho Man Randy Savage, Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels, John Cena vs. Randy Orton, The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boyz vs. Edge & Christian, and The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan.

Biography: WWE Legends will begin the season by examining the life and career of The Viper Randy Orton, who also happens to be the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in WWE History. The season will also include episodes that feature Sgt. Slaughter, Scott Hall (Razor Ramon), Diamond Dallas Page, British Bulldog, and the Tribal Chief himself Roman Reigns. You can find the official descriptions for both shows and their season premieres below.

WWE Rivals and Biography: WWE Legends will launch their new seasons on February 25th at 8 PM EST, and let us know which episodes you are most excited for in the comments.