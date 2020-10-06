WWE: Vince McMahon Reportedly Shooting Down Pitches to Remove Money in the Bank Briefcase from Otis

✖

Those who have tuned into recent episodes of SmackDown know that the Money in the Bank briefcase is still in the hands of the delightful superstar Otis, who is currently embroiled in a feud with Miz and Morrison, who are trying to get ahold of his briefcase by using underhanded tricks and currently the law. They aren't the only ones who have attempted to wrangle the Money in the Bank briefcase from Otis though according to a report from WrestleVotes, who recently revealed that there have been multiple ideas thrown around to get the briefcase off of Otis. That said, Otis has one very important person in his corner, and that's Vince McMahon.

Here's what WrestleVotes had to say on Otis, Vince, and the myriad of storyline ideas that have been pitched to Vince in recent weeks.

"There have been multiple pitched ideas to remove the MITB briefcase from Otis & make the storyline a main focus again, some of which are really decent ideas I’ve been told. However, and this is a big, however, Otis’ biggest fan is Vince. So right now, no go."

There have been multiple pitched ideas to remove the MITB briefcase from Otis & make the storyline a main focus again, some of which are really decent ideas I’ve been told. However, and this is a big however, Otis’ biggest fan is Vince. So right now, no go. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 6, 2020

It's understandable why some would want the briefcase pulled from Otis and refocused elsewhere, especially for those who don't prefer more comedic bits. That said, the Otis segments are frequently some of the most enjoyable parts of SmackDown, and a large part of their success has nothing to do with the storylines or feud itself, but Otis specifically.

His sheer charm and personality are what make it all work. Yes, having a separate Money in the Bank lunchbox is goofy, but damn if it isn't funny as well, and his goofy charm is what sells it and makes you laugh.

If you take it off of him you might make the briefcase a bit more important, but honestly, you would also lose everything that makes this adventure with the contract so unique. It instantly becomes like every other time a star has held the briefcase, so honestly, I'm all for keeping it with Otis and just seeing where it goes.

So, what say you? Should they take the Money in the Bank briefcase from Otis or leave it with him and ride this all the way out? Let us know in the comments or give me a shout on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!