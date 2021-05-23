WWE Fans Honor Owen Hart on the Anniversary of His Death
Pro wrestling legend and former WWE star Owen Hart tragically died at the age of 34 on May 23, 1999, when an equipment malfunction caused him to fall from the rafters Kansas City's Kemper Arena. Regarded as one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time and beloved by family, fans and coworkers, every year fans honor Hart on the anniversary of his passing. Sunday was no exception, as wrestlers and fans took to social media to share their favorite memories of the former Intercontinental and World Tag Team Champion. You can see some of the best posts in the list below.
Mick Foley
Thinking of my dear friend Owen Hart, who we lost on this day, twenty two years ago. pic.twitter.com/7ebNLxKyQS— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 23, 2021
Dark Side of the Ring
Owen Hart is forever 🖤
His legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of his family, friends and fans. @dlobrown75 recalls an unforgettable rib that captures his one-of-a-kind humor, and kindness. #RIPOwenHart pic.twitter.com/F1uDYTBOGE— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 23, 2021
Matt Hardy
Saw Owen Hart trending today as it’s the 22nd anniversary of his tragic passing. Owen was so kind to me as an extra, which was rare then. Huge respect to a great man & performer, who was ahead of his time in both capacities as it relates to this biz. pic.twitter.com/C0Z5BaI0Qi— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 23, 2021
All Hail
22 years.
One of the most universally loved performers ever. Owen Hart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3ryhbucfXj— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) May 23, 2021
Marc Mero
A terrible tragedy occurred on this date May 23, 1999. We not only lost a great wrestler but a great man. Owen Hart died in a terrible fall in Kansas City. Pictured on the WWF Wrestle Vessel with Marlena, Goldust, Jim Ross, top left, Marc Mero, Steve Austin, Owen Hart & Triple H pic.twitter.com/fwHImhads1— Marc Mero (@MarcMero) May 23, 2021
Cauliflower Alley
We fondly remember one of professional wrestling's great young stars and beloved performers as Owen Hart tragically passed away 22 years ago today.. pic.twitter.com/wOEBZ3tYXt— CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) May 23, 2021
Natalya
❤️ https://t.co/rt8w0WcL65 pic.twitter.com/JBBlGwqeQb— Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 22, 2021
Missed Every Day
This day never gets easier for me. RIP Owen you are missed every day. 💔 pic.twitter.com/vtAEZj5ByL— Kaylerrr 🗡 👁💜🖐 (@switchbabe1228) May 23, 2021