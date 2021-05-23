WWE Fans Honor Owen Hart on the Anniversary of His Death

By Connor Casey

Pro wrestling legend and former WWE star Owen Hart tragically died at the age of 34 on May 23, 1999, when an equipment malfunction caused him to fall from the rafters Kansas City's Kemper Arena. Regarded as one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time and beloved by family, fans and coworkers, every year fans honor Hart on the anniversary of his passing. Sunday was no exception, as wrestlers and fans took to social media to share their favorite memories of the former Intercontinental and World Tag Team Champion. You can see some of the best posts in the list below.

What's your favorite memory of Hart's career? Let us know in the comments below!

Squared Circle

Mick Foley

Dark Side of the Ring

Matt Hardy

All Hail

Marc Mero

Cauliflower Alley

Missed Every Day

