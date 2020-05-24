Bret Hart Reflects on Owen Hart's Passing on the 21-Year Anniversary of His Death

Saturday marked the 21-year anniversary of Owen Hart's tragic death at the 1999 WWF Over the Edge pay-per-view, and his older brother Bret Hart took to social media to pay tribute. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer posted a photo of the Attitude Era version of The Hart Foundation, which featured himself, Owen, Brian Pillman, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart and The British Bulldog. Unfortunately Bret is the only one still alive from that photo as Pillman died in October 1997, Bulldog died in May 2002 and Neidhart passed away in August 2018.

"Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten," Hart wrote, quoting the line from the Disney film Lilo and Stitch.

View this post on Instagram “Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.” A post shared by Bret (@brethitmanhart) on May 23, 2020 at 6:40pm PDT

The season finale of Dark Side of the Ring earlier this week took a deep dive in Owen's passing, featuring new interviews with his widow Martha Hart and their children. In an interview with ComicBook.com leading up to the episode, Martha said she had forgiven WWE for what happened but still didn't want him inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“At the end of it all, I’ve forgiven all of them, really," Hart said. "The Hart family, Vince McMahon, I don’t hold any grudges. I hope life has been kind to all of them. My life hasn’t been easy, and I certainly wouldn’t wish harm on anyone. I don’t have a relationship with [the rest of the Hart] family. That said, if I see them on the street or at an event, I’m always polite. I tell my kids to be polite and respectful, but the problem is with once you break the trust in a relationship. I’m really sad they couldn’t find the strength to support me. It’s unfortunate that they put their own self-interests above the welfare of me and my kids and getting justice for Owen. That’s unfortunate, but it can’t be changed and is what it is. Some damage in life is irreparable. You can’t fix it. It’s done. Again, you can forgive people, but it doesn’t mean you have to befriend them and be associated with them. At the same time, I don’t wish them any harm, and I hope their lives turned out well. That’s the casualties of war. They made their choices and have to live with them. Part of that is not having a relationship with me or Owen’s children. That was their choice, not mine.”

"There's always been this talk that, 'Oh, we want to put Owen in the Hall of Fame.' Their Hall of Fame? They don't even have a Hallway of Fame," she added. "It doesn't exist. There's nothing. It's a fake entity. There's nothing real or tangible. It's just an event they have to make money. They put it on TV and have a celebration, and it's just so ridiculous. I would never even entertain it. It's garbage."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.