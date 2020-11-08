Alleged Stalker Arrested Outside of WWE Superstar Paige's House

✖

WWE star Paige and her boyfriend Ronnie Radke took to social media on Sunday to alert fans that an alleged stalker had been arrested outside of their house. The news first broke when Radke posted two photos of the man being apprehended and taken away by police. He captioned the photos by writing, "A stalker had the audacity to come to my door, got his ass handed to him until police arrived and saved the day. I will f—ing kill you. Please don't make me kill you."

Paige then retweeted the images, giving a bit more context on the situation by writing, "Scariest thing ever. He told us symbols led him to us. But Ronnie got him in a hold until police got there. Wtf is wrong with people... thank god Ronnie is around to protect our house. Jesus."

The former Divas Champion recently spoke out against the WWE for their new mandates that were causing wrestlers to shut down their Twitch channels. She openly stated that she was refusing to do so, and as of this weekend, her channel remains active.

“We build a community and family where this is an escape for a lot of people, including myself. I can't wrestle anymore. I was worked so hard in WWE that I can't wrestle anymore because my neck is fucked. My whole dreams got taken away. I had to have something that fulfilled that huge fucking void that I lost with wrestling,” she said. “I couldn't wrestle anymore, something I lived and breathed since I was a fetus, and it got ripped away from me. I had to find something that I could fill a little bit of that and Twitch was a wonderful thing for me. It's such a wonderful place for me.”

"I understand if they're like, 'you're wrestling every day and doing shows every day,' but I'm an injured wrestler. I get used for media stuff, sometimes, but at the end of the day, I'm in my house going fucking crazy and I need something to keep me sane,” she added. “Twitch was my escape. Right now, I'm just sitting on my fucking ass. People think I should be thankful that I still have a fucking job, and I am, but it doesn't mean I should be treated like fucking shit. I had my neck taken away from me twice. You can't take away my Twitch too. I'm gonna keep streaming, we'll see how that goes.”