WWE's Paul Heyman Reveals Biggest Challenge of Becky Lynch's Return

Becky Lynch is one of the biggest stars in WWE, and while it's been a minute since she's been in the ring, her return to WWE seems to be on the horizon. Recent reports have suggested her return is getting closer, and the topic of her return came up during an interview with Paul Heyman on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch. Heyman was asked about her return and what the biggest challenge would be in finding her a new storyline and opponent, and for Heyman, the most difficult thing is just reigning in the ideas and possibilities (transcription via Wrestling Inc).

“Becky Lynch is an extraordinary talent,” Heyman said. “It would be very easy to write Becky Lynch into the 2022 WrestleMania and the scenario, the match and where’d we go. The most difficult about that, as it will be as I envision it for Roman Reigns or how I’d craft a Ronda or Brock scenario, would be editing it. The flood of ideas for these extraordinary talents who push themselves past their own limitations is overwhelming at times.

“And you can only pick so many different scenarios because you have to let them all play themselves out.," Heyman said. "So coming up with something for Becky Lynch for next year’s WrestleMania isn’t the problem. What one you decide on is the key. It’s paramount to the process. There’s an infinite number of scenarios that Becky Lynch would excel in. She’s that talented and that willing to push her talent past their own parameters.”

Heyman was also asked if stars like Lynch and Reigns were born with that "it" factor, and Heyman thinks it is definitely something you have or you don't, though even if you have it there can be a challenge in finding it.

“You’re born with ‘it’,” Heyman said. “Finding it is another story. Some people can’t find their own greatness. Here’s a perfect example. When I took over the creative reigns of ECW, The Sandman was coming out to the ring in a wet suit to the song ‘Wipeout.’ He connected with nobody, including himself. After a few matches I had nothing for him; he was a flop who didn’t believe in himself. The audience rejected him and rightfully so. He was a drag on the product. He was also one of Todd Gordon’s (ECW owner) best friends. Out of respect for Todd I went to Todd and said ‘it’s not working out with Sandman.’ We then went to Sandman and told him he needed to find something else to do with his life. He was drinking a beer and smoking a cigarette. Todd turned to me and said ‘this is the guy.’ I’m watching Sandman take this bad news, and he put that cigarette out in his hands. It took a lot for Todd to let that character go that far. But the more Sandman stopped trying to be someone other than himself, he became one of the highlights of the ECW show. But it wasn’t the fact that we created this character that walked out to the ring drinking beer, smoking cigarettes, with a Singapore cane at his side. He always had that magic, charisma, the ability to rise above. He just couldn’t find his own greatness at first.

