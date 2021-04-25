Paul Heyman Sends Ominous Message to Daniel Bryan Ahead of Rematch With Roman Reigns

✖

Daniel Bryan will get one more chance at the WWE Universal Championship on next week's Friday Night SmackDown when he takes on Roman Reigns. But if Bryan falls to "The Tribal Chief" again, he will be gone from the Blue Brand. Paul Heyman closed out this week's Talking Smack with a message directed at Bryan, telling him his days working on Friday nights were over.

"The most decoratively, dominant pinfall in the history of WrestleMania main events. Roman Reigns, what did he do to Daniel Bryan and Edge?" Heyman said. "Smash 'em, stack 'em, rack 'em, pin 'em, pack 'em. And that's what Roman Reigns is going to do to Daniel Bryan, who just doesn't get it through his damn, thick skull. Next week, Roman Reigns will put the Universal Championship on the line. Daniel Bryan wins, he's the new champion. And he can go defend it against his buddy, Cesaro all that he wants.

"If Roman Reigns wins, and I assure you, he will win, that's it for Daniel Bryan. He's out of here. He's not coming back, like the Midnight Rider," he continued. "He's out. O-U-T. Gone! Banished from SmackDown. No more Daniel Bryan. No more Bryan Danielson. No more 'American Dragon.' No more Brie Bella's baby daddy around here. Gone! Finished! Kaput! Out the damn window! In the history books. Someone to remember when you say, 'Tell me something about Roman Reigns and the people he victimized. That he imposed his will on as The Tribal Chief. The end all be all, the reignsing, defending, undisputed, controverted WWE Universal Champion. The head of the table!

He concluded — "If you're a fan of Daniel Bryan, I encourage you, I implore you to watch next Friday night, live on SmackDown. It's the last chance you're going to get to see Daniel Bryan in action. You pushed the Tribal Chief too far. Now, as you should have learned at WrestleMania, now come the consequences. Next week, ladies and gentlemen, I absolutely, positively guarantee you will witness the greatness of the GOAT, the greatest of all time."

If you’re not watching #TalkingSmack, you’re missing out on Heyman dropping 🔥 promos like this. Also missing out on how little respect Paul has for his iPhone’s safety. pic.twitter.com/FjxkVt7RkW — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 24, 2021

Bryan has mentioned in numerous interviews recently that his contract with WWE is expiring soon, and that he's exploring his options about staying with the company on a part-time basis. It's possible that his match with Reigns is how he gets written off television.