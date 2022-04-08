WWE: Paul Heyman Reveals What He Was Thinking After Roman Reigns WrestleMania Victory

The Bloodline had a lot to celebrate to during WrestleMania weekend, as The Tribal Chief survived Brock Lesnar’s onslaught and emerged as the WWE and Universal Champion. Paul Heyman had a part to play in that victory of course, handing the Universal Championship to Reigns so he could knock out Lesnar. One photo, in particular, captured Heyman’s reaction to Reigns’ win, garnering a lot of reactions from fans, and Heyman took to social media to explain what he was thinking at the moment Reigns held up both Titles.

Heyman wrote his thoughts on Instagram, writing “From every angle of this same moment, ALL TIME GREATNESS PERSONIFIED, ON DISPLAY FOR THE ENTIRE WORLD TO ACKNOWLEDGE! You may be asking ‘what was going through your mind(s)?” I humbly submit that as this frame was captured, the mindset became, ‘every dream we had when we embarked on this journey together has been realized. Now, the truly exciting part … new dreams, new pursuits, new realizations of those visions.’ You’ve only seen us get started. Our ambitions cannot be contained!”

Heyman also recently revealed in a new interview with the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast that he re-signed with WWE, and while he was a big vague on the details of the deal, he did reveal it was a long term deal and a few things he had written into it. “It was public knowledge that my contract came up last year and I kept it very close to the vest because I’m not one of these people that, A, want to negotiate in public, and B, I’m reading an awful lot lately about who signed for how long and how much, and I never want that to be me,” Heyman said.

“This much, I will say, I re-signed with WWE last year, it was a long-term agreement. They created a situation where I would have been a fool not to take them up on their offer. I’m locked in for a while. I also…this has been the case for a long time for me because I do outside projects just because I like to multi-task and I’m very ADD and I can’t concentrate on one thing ever in my life. I have carve-outs to allow me to do other projects, which is also to WWE’s benefit because I’m locked into WWE as well. I’m always gonna be, ‘oh that WWE guy is doing this outside project.’ I would never do anything that would betray my deal with WWE because they went out of their way to ensure that I was here. I’m happy, I’m locked in, and we’re mutually satisfied with each other’s contributions,” Heyman said.

