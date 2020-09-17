Paul Heyman Explains the Difference Between His Roles With Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

✖

Now that Paul Heyman is working alongside Roman Reigns, fans have started making comparisons between his work as "The Advocate" for Brock Lesnar to his new role as the "the special counsel to the Tribal Chief." In a new interview with Sports Illustrated Heyman (somewhat in character) broke down what the differences in his new role would be.

"With Brock Lesnar, I began by advocating for the next big thing, an NCAA Division I champion," Heyman said. "We were tied together at the hip on his way to the top. That's not what this is. Roman Reigns has been established as the top act for eight years, and I was the one thrown out into the ocean of obscurity. Roman Reigns rescued me.

"We're not navigating his trajectory to the top," he continued. "Our entire focus is keeping him fresh, relevant and reinvigorated, and making that presentation seamless. That is exhilarating, even for someone who had a career in wrestling that dates back to being a photographer as a kid in Vince McMahon Sr.'s Madison Square Garden locker room."

He then addressed the big question — how does "The Beast" feel about Reigns' new partnership with Heyman.

"Brock Lesnar is very aware that I am working with Roman Reigns," Heyman says. "There shouldn't be any confusion here. Brock Lesnar legitimately does whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do. There is no shortage of box-office appeal in the name Brock Lesnar. If and when Brock Lesnar wants to capitalize on that box office appeal, his name will be ringing from the headlines the moment he decides to return to the ring."

Heyman and Reigns crossed paths numerous times before, usually when "The Big Dog" was feuding with Lesnar over one of WWE's world championships. He explained that the seeds of a storyline between the two have always been there.

"If you look at the backstory, it all makes sense," he explained. "Since day one, I've pontificated the greatness of Roman Reigns. There was a time going into WrestleMania 31 when it was Roman Reigns against Brock Lesnar for the title. And I said, in any era, my money's on Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns in his prime versus Bruno Sammartino in his prime? My money's on Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns against Ric Flair, both in their prime? My money's on Roman Reigns. Reigns vs. Hulk Hogan? Reigns vs. the Rock? Reigns vs. John Cena? Put whomever you want against Reigns, and I'll take Reigns — and I was stating this a half-decade ago."

Reigns will team with Jey Uso to face King Corbin and Sheamus in a Samoan Street Fight on this week's Friday Night SmackDown.