WWE Payback 2020 Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Betting Odds

Just seven days removed from SummerSlam, WWE returns to the WWE Network on Sunday night with the Payback pay-per-view. The show will take place inside WWE's ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, and begin with a kickoff show on all of WWE's social media platforms at 5 p.m. ET. The full show begins on the WWE Network one hour later. The event is headlined by a No Holds Barred triple threat match for the WWE Universal Championship, as newly-crowned champion Bray Wyatt will take on both Braun Strowman and a returning Roman Reigns, who has seemingly turned heel and aligned himself with Paul Heyman.

Elsewhere on the card Keith Lee will face Randy Orton in a rematch from this week's Raw, Rey and Dominik Mysterio will once again try and get revenge on Seth Rollins and Murphy and the unlikely duo of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will try to dethrone WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Check out the full card in the list below, along with the latest betting odds from BetOnline.ag.

WWE Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (+150) vs. Roman Reigns (-250) vs. Braun Strowman (+550) (No Holds Barred) — After being absent from WWE television since March, Reigns crashed the main event of SummerSlam and attacked both Wyatt and Strowman. He then closed out this week's SmackDown alongside Paul Heyman, vowing to win back the championship he never truly lost.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Sasha Banks and Bayley (+130) vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax (-170) — While they've mostly been brawling with each other over the past few weeks, Baszler and Jax decided to join forces in order to finally bring down The Golden Role Models.

Keith Lee (-170) vs. Randy Orton (+130) — Lee made his debut on this week's Raw by interrupting Orton and challenging "The Viper" to a match. That bout was thrown out when Drew McIntyre interfered, and Lee challenged Orton once again after the 13-time world champion sent McIntyre to the hospital after nailing his third punt kick of the night.

WWE United States Championship: Apollo Crews (+200) vs. Bobby Lashley (-300)

Big E (-400) vs. Sheamus (+250)

Matt Riddle (-200) vs. King Corbin (+150)

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio (-225) vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy (+160)

(Kickoff Show) The Riott Squad vs. The IIconics

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.