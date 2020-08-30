WWE Payback: Bobby Lashley Captures the United States Championship From Apollo Crews

✖

The Hurt Business' numerous attempts to dethrone Apollo Crews of the United States Championship finally paid off at Sunday's Payback pay-per-view, as Bobby Lashley defeated Crews via submission to win the title for the second time in his career. "The Almighty" took the best of Crews' offense, including a top-rope Frog Splash, before locking in his Full Lashley submission and forced Crews to tap. Lashley then celebrated with MVP and Shelton Benjamin before Crews attacked him from behind, vowing to win his title back.

Lashley previously held the United States Championship during his first run with WWE back in 2006. His victory ends Crews' reign at 97 days.

Check out the full Payback results below:

(Kickoff Show) The Riott Squad def. The IIconics

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Apollo Crews

WWE Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin

Big E vs. Sheamus

