WWE Payback: Keith Lee Defeats Randy Orton in Shocking Fashion

✖

Keith Lee made a colossal statement at WWE's Payback pay-per-view on Sunday night, defeating Randy Orton clean in the middle of the ring with a Spirit Bomb. Orton looked to have the match locked up as he hit his Elevated DDT and curled up for an RKO. However, Lee stopped Orton in his tracks, flipped the 13-time world champion around, lifted him off his feet and planted him with a Spirit Bomb for the three count. Shockingly, "The Limitless One" managed to do it all in under seven minutes.

Lee made the jump from NXT to the Raw roster on this week's Monday Night Raw and instantly challenged Orton. That match ended in disqualification when Drew McIntyre got involved and attacked "The Viper." However after seeing Orton punt McIntyre for the third time and sent him to the hospital, Lee felt compelled to demand a rematch.

SPIRIT BOMB GETS KEITH LEE THE WIN OVER ORTON!!! pic.twitter.com/NI42gBiyq7 — Pulkit (@MahaIicia) August 31, 2020

Lee's win over Orton is just the latest in his long list of accomplishments in 2020. Over the summer he became the first man in NXT history to hold both the NXT and NXT North American Championships at the same time, though he relinquished the latter.

"Well, I was presented with an array of options and if I had chosen to defend both belts, I would be limited in what I could do with both belts," Lee explained in a recent interview with ComicBook. "Does that make sense? You have guys that have a single championship and a Tag Team Championship, and that is far different from having two singles Championships."

"Now, while I believe I am more than capable of defending two Championships, it isn't as though they're going to let me defend both Championships on shows, if that makes sense," Lee said. "It's not going to be two matches a show, and my choices are just limited. So, if I can't defend it as often as I would like to, because after defending against Dijakovic, to me, it does a disservice if I defend them both at the same time all the time."

Check out the full Payback results below:

(Kickoff) The Riott Squad def. The IIconics

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Apollo Crews

Big E def. Sheamus

Matt Riddle def. King Corbin

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax def. Sasha Banks and Bayley

Keith Lee def. Randy Orton

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

WWE Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.