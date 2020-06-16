Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans Confront Man Trying to Enter WWE Performance Center

Back in 2015 Armando Montalvo was shot by an Orange County Deputy when he attempted to enter the WWE Performance Center. But even though he was incarcerated, placed in a mental hospital and still had ongoing legal issues with WWE over an injunction, he has continued to visit the WWE Performance Center in Orlando in recent weeks. The latest incident on Monday saw police once again get involved, though this time he was confronted (at a distance) by Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke.

Check out a portion of their confrontation in the video below.

So this dude was apparently trying to break into the WWE PC today, Lacey and Dana Brooke threatened him before he could get in. Mad. #WWERawpic.twitter.com/fJWVBdR4Uw — 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) June 16, 2020

WWE announced on Monday night that a Performance Center trainee had tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result Tuesday's television tapings have been canceled.

"A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE's training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19," WWE's statement on Monday night read. "Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company's performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule."

This is the second time a WWE employee has tested positive for coronavirus, with the first being an unnamed on-air personality back in late March. Despite that result, WWE did not start testing its wrestlers or staff for coronavirus beyond temperature checks and basic health inspections until Tuesday.

"A WWE employee has tested positive for COVID-19," WWE's statement on the matter at the time read. "We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE's TV production on a closed set was already complete. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery."

