Peter Rosenberg Tricks R-Truth, Becomes WWE 24/7 Champion During the Royal Rumble

WWE onscreen analyst and New York City radio personality Peter Rosenberg pinned R-Truth during Sunday's Royal Rumble broadcast, winning the WWE 24/7 Championship. Following the Women's Royal Rumble match the feed cut back to the kickoff panel, and it wasn't long before R-Truth interrupted the conversation to talk about how Alicia Fox briefly beat him for his title. Rosenberg took the opportunity and subtly called over a referee, then told Truth that John Cena was in the building.

With Truth's back turned to the desk, Rosenberg delivered a low blow and rolled up Truth for the victory. The 46-time champion then yelled he'll get revenge on Rosenberg, but mistook him for Rosenberg's radio co-host Michael Kay.

John "Bradshaw" Layfield responded to the title change by declaring the show the worst wrestling event of all time. Rosenberg fled the panel after the win, indicating he'll hold onto the championship at least through the end of the night.

Rosenberg joins the eclectic group of non-wrestlers who have held the 24/7 title. That group includes broadcaster Rob Stone, NBA player Enes Kanter, DJ Marshmello, WWE senior account manager Michael Giaccio, NASCAR's Kyle Busch, Santa Claus, Mike Rome and NFL star Rob Gronkowski. Truth holds the records for most reigns and most combined days as champion, but Gronkowski is technically the longest-reigning champion after he won the title at WrestleMania 36. Since he wasn't stripped of the title after coming out of retirement and signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Truth had to pin him in a taped segment nearly two months later