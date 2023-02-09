WWE's Pitch For a Third Brother of Destruction

The Undertaker/Kane storyline is one of the most well-known in all of WWE history. "The Big Red Machine" first debuted at Badd Blood: In Your House in 1997, interfering in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match by ripping off the cage door and attacking The Undertaker. This set the stage for their match at WrestleMania XIV, and what followed was over two decades of the half-brothers (in storyline) battling each other or joining forces as the Brothers of Destruction. But, according to a new interview between Chris Van Vliet and Matt Morgan, WWE tried to add a third brother into the mix.

Morgan was once a hot prospect for the WWE as a two-time champion in its developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling, back in the early 2000s. The initial plan was for him to arrive on WWE's main roster as Abel, Kane's brother, but the idea was eventually scrapped in favor of him taking on a stuttering gimmick. Morgan has talked about the story in the past but noted it had falsely been reported that the idea was eventually given to Luke Gallows, who began working as "Fake Kane" in 2006. Morgan was already gone from the WWE by that point and would go on to have a lengthy run in TNA (Impact Wrestling).

"So then eventually, you know, Stephanie once told me that like, you know, if you don't like it, tell us, you know, blah, blah, blah. But you might, we have an idea for you with this if you do like it, you know, and you would be brought on to television and to work with Kane," Morgan explained (h/t Inside The Ropes).

"Now I've seen somewhere where like somebody who's like, plans for this were abandoned and what's his name? My boy. Good brother. [Luke Gallows] Used to be Festus? Gallows would rather than brought in to [be the other brother] No, two different time periods. When he was brought in to be fake Kane that was at a very different time. I wasn't with WWE, I was already with TNA by this point. But anyways, so that never materialized for me being brought up to the roster as Abel. It would have been pretty cool, though. But I didn't like wearing the hood if I'm being honest. I hated it," he continued.