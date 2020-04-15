Report: Several WWE Producers Have Been Furloughed Instead of Fired

WWE made a number of cost-cutting measures today in the wake of the coronavirus, and unfortunately those measures including letting a number of superstars go from the brand as well as several producers. While the superstars were released from their contracts, Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the producers were furloughed instead, and those producers included Shane Helms, Lance Storm, Billy Kidman, Mike Rotunda, Dave Finlay, Pat Buck, Shawn Daivari, Scott Armstrong, and Sarah Stock. 9 Producers in total were furloughed, though it isn’t known at this time if they are the only ones being furloughed or if other parts of the company will also be added to that group at a later time. Kurt Angle also served as a producer, but he has been let go from the company.

Some of those affected by WWE‘s cost-cutting have started reacting online, including Finlay, who was touched by all the words of support from fans and media alike.

“To everyone on Gods green earth. Thank you for the kind words,” Finlay tweeted. “I’ve been doing this for 46 years(Wrestling)I pray you all get through this and we can share a hug and drink again. Stay healthy.”

Helms also took to Twitter in light of the news, writing “I knew I shouldn’t have answered that call. 🤷🏻‍♂️”

Many are debating whether this needed to happen in the first place, as WWE has previously revealed it already had a $500 million cushion to weather this storm, and according to reports they were set to make a decent profit for the year. That said, it’s happened now, so our hope is that things can get back to normal soon and these producers can return to work.

WWE also released several in-ring talents such as Curt Hawkins, Lio Rush, and Drake Maverick, and the list sadly continues to grow. While releases from WWE happen on a yearly basis, typically someone can then just go work for someone else, but at the moment that is all but impossible in the world of professional wrestling due to the coronavirus.

We hope all of these amazing talents land on their feet and bounce back after all this is over with.