WWE Promotes the NWO’s Upcoming Meet and Greet

WWE gave another hint that their relationship with Hulk Hogan is expanding.

On Wednesday the promotion’s official Twitter account posted a promotional video for the upcoming New World Order meet and greet (dubbed the “2 Sweet Tour” involving Hogan, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall set to take place on Oct. 27 at Mango’s Tropical Cafe in Orlando, Florida.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s a once-in-a-lifetime reunion happening in Orlando on October 27. Will YOU be there? Get all the details at //t.co/hSS8wAJZ87. #nWo pic.twitter.com/aYWd1PxuI6 — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2018

“There’s a once-in-a-lifetime reunion happening in Orlando on October 27. Will YOU be there?” WWE‘s account wrote, before linking fans to the event’s info page on Hogan’s personal website.

At the start of 2018 the WWE still had Hogan virtually banished in all forms from the company. He wasn’t be directly referenced on television, had been removed from the WWE Hall of Fame page on the company website and had released a number of statements denying that he was returning despite Hogan publicly campaigning for the company to bring him back into the fold.

By the Summer the company slowly began to change its tune. Hogan was officially reinstated into the Hall of Fame back in July and met with the WWE locker room to give a public apology before the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

“This second chance follows Hogan’s numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake,” WWE wrote in a statement at the time. “These efforts led to a recent induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.”

Hogan’s apology was met with a mixed reaction both by the fans and several active members of the roster. The members of The New Day and Titus O’Neil each spoke out against Hogan, saying his apology was insincere.

“This is not about second or third chances,” O’Neil explained in an interview with Busted Open Radio shortly after the story broke. “This is about a man making a decision to make statements that he truly felt in his heart I believe at that time. He may not feel that way now, he may regret it. But to come out and say, ‘I didn’t know I was being recorded’ and ‘ be careful what you say’ and ‘I don’t remember saying that stuff.’ When you start out an apology like that. Dude, you lost it already. I wanted to give him a chance, I didn’t know what that meeting was about going in but I wanted to give him a chance.”

In the months since WWE has begun using Hogan’s image during their programming again, as recently as him appearing in the photo slideshow during SmackDown 1000 on Tuesday. There are also a number of rumors indicating he’ll make an appearance at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in early November.