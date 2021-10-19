WWE Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals Confirmed, Updated Crown Jewel Card

WWE’s first-ever Queen’s Crown tournament, the women’s version of the King of The Ring, will culminate this Thursday at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view. Zelina Vega punched her ticket to the finals on last week’s SmackDown by beating Zelina Vega, which was followed up on this week’s Raw when Doudrop pinned Shayna Baszler to advance. Baszler had been positioned as an unstoppable force in the weeks leading up to the tournament and seemed to have the match won when she applied the Kirifuda Clutch for the second time, but Doudrop managed to reposition herself and pin Baszler while she was still trapped in the hold.

Who do you think will win the crown on Thursday — Vega or Doudrop? Let us know down in the comments, and check out the finalized card for Crown Jewel below!

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1450284602602500096?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WWE Championship: Big E vs. Drew McIntyre

Big E vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos

RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos Goldberg vs. Big E (No Holds Barred)

Edge vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

King of the Ring Final (Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods)

Queen’s Crown Final (Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop)

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

