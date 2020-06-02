Watch: R-Truth Pins Rob Gronkowski to Win Back the WWE 24/7 Championship on WWE Raw

It looks like Rob Gronkowski won't be taking the WWE 24/7 Championship into the 2020 NFL season after all. On this week's edition of Monday Night Raw a video was shown from Gronkowski's house, in which he was preparing to film a TikTok video. Suddenly the man filming the video revealed he was wearing a referee shirt, and Truth popped up from behind wearing a gardener's uniform. Truth rolled up the All-Pro tight end for the three count.

Gronkowski looked shocked after dropping the title, though the referee encouraged him to focus on returning to the NFL now that he's with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The loss brings Gronkowski's record-long reign with the title to an end approximately 68 days (counting from when WrestleMania was taped, WWE still had the count at 57). Truth now begins his 36th reign with the championship, a title he has held a whopping 155 combined days.

Though he had signed a contract with WWE a month prior, Gronkowski announced his return to the NFL in mid-April mere days after serving as the WrestleMania 36 host. Up until Monday, he had repeatedly said he planned on defending the 24/7 title through the upcoming NFL season.

"We need a lot of security," Gronkowski said during his first media conference call. "We need security everywhere. Every tunnel, every entrance. Everywhere in the stadium because I'm the 24/7 WWE title belt champion right now, of the world. Everyone is coming for me. My friends are coming for me and it's special right now to have it during this quarantine time because no one can find me. No one gets me. So I'm the champ for a while."

Gronkowski won the title during the second night of WrestleMania, jumping off a platform and landing on a group of wrestlers. He pinned his real-life best friend Mojo Rawley, then ran off with the championship. Ironically, Gronk never appeared in front of WWE fans during his time with the company due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the card for WWE's next pay-per-view, Backlash, as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

Edge vs. Randy Orton

