Vince McMahon Stopped Randy Orton From Riding a Camel at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia featured a surprising amount of camels last month. First, there were camels spread out around the entrance ramp throughout the show. Then, Riddle decided to ride down to the ring on one when RK-Bro defended their tag titles against AJ Styles and Omos. Riddle then confirmed in an interview with Metro this week that Randy Orton also wanted to ride a camel, but that idea was shot down by Vince McMahon.

“The camel was a good time! I highly recommend if you haven’t ridden a camel, get yourself a camel, get yourself the opportunity to ride one,” Riddle said. “Especially if you get the opportunity to ride one in Saudi, embrace the culture there and everything else — and the fans loved it. I’ll be honest, I loved it. You know who wasn’t happy about it though, because they didn’t get to ride a camel either? Randy. Randy wanted to ride a camel and Vince wouldn’t let him. He goes, ‘Randy, that’s not your character, riding a camel.’ He’s like, ‘What does that mean man?! My character doesn’t ride a camel?!’ I’m like, ‘Randy, I’m sorry bro, sometimes you’re just not the dude that rides camels.”

“I have no idea who pitched it,” he added. “All I know is that the morning of the show, seven o’clock in the morning, I was jetlagged so I didn’t get any sleep that night and I was still awake. I get a call and they’re like, ‘We need you at the show early to rehearse and stuff.’ I’m like, ‘Rehearse what?’ They go, ‘Rehearse riding a camel.’ I was like, ‘A real camel!’ They’re like, ‘Yeah!’ So, that’s what happened — it was great, I enjoyed it. The camel was great too.”

Barring any title changes, Riddle and Orton will face The Usos in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series this coming Sunday.