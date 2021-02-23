Alexa Bliss' Latest Attack on Randy Orton Draws Papa Shango Comparisons
This week's Monday Night Raw saw Alexa Bliss once again torture Randy Orton, this time by causing him to cough up black liquid mid-promo. The scene was eerily familiar to when The Ultimate Warrior was feuding with Papa Shango (later known as The Godfather) in the early 90s and the "witch doctor" character caused the former WWF Champion to vomit up black liquid. Fans immediately made the connection between the two and took to Twitter to share their reactions.
Check out some of the reactions to the latest installment in the Orton/Bliss/Fiend storyline below. As of now, fans are still waiting for The Fiend to return to television after being set on fire back at TLC.
What ... just happened to @RandyOrton? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/39gN3EUxHg— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021
Can't Find Him!
Me searching for Papa Shango to ask why he did Randy like that #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/6RwO4Q8YAX— Austin Whitley (@NXT4LIFE1994) February 23, 2021
Accurate
That kid who chewed on pens in class until it popped open in their mouth pic.twitter.com/iZkLUwEMc6— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 23, 2021
The More Things Change...
#WWERaw— Wrestling News World (@wnwnews) February 23, 2021
1992 Papa Shango and Warrior remake in 2021 pic.twitter.com/czAZS1Fbtr
Here He Comes!
Ooooooh shit, Papa Shango return confirmed. #Raw pic.twitter.com/wmuHKil5WI— Ned Zeppelin II (@JoeyFioNYR) February 23, 2021
Dr. Cox Wants Out
Alexa stole Papa Shango's gimmick?! This month?! pic.twitter.com/dzqwOge34F— Rich Fann II (@Rich_Fann) February 23, 2021
Fair Point
Alexa Bliss is tougher than Randy Orton #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Y0QYJdDXv6— Mystic™ 🗡 (@MysticPabbz) February 23, 2021
Even Worse!
RANDY ORTON COUGHED BLOOD #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8oQvtatO7N— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) February 23, 2021