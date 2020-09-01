Randy Orton Earns Another WWE Championship Match at WWE Clash of Champions

✖

Thanks to some clever planning and excellent timing, Randy Orton earned another shot at Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship during this week's Monday Night Raw. WWE kicked off the show by announcing three singles matches — Keith Lee vs. Dolph Ziggler, Orton vs. Kevin Owens and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins — where the winners of each would advance to a triple threat match at the end of the show. Prior to his match Orton convinced Aleister Black to attack Owens on his way down to the ring, leaving KO utterly helpless as Orton picked up a win with an RKO. Fast forward to the main event, where Lee countered Rollins' Curb Stomp attempt with his Spirit Bomb finisher. Orton slid into the ring, RKO'd Lee and pinned Rollins to score the victory.

Orton will now face McIntyre at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view on Sept. 27. The two previously met at SummerSlam, where McIntyre won via a backslide after both men failed to hit their respective finishers.

McIntyre was absent from this week's Raw, as WWE reported he suffered a hairline fracture in his jaw after Orton hit him with three Punt Kicks on last week's episode.

In an interview with ComicBook last week, McIntyre talked about how his first clash with Orton lived up to his high expectations.

"There was a big buzz around the whole situation and I personally felt like, 'If I'm able to win this one, it really cements me as the top of the card, especially beating Randy Orton at the level he's at right now.' And with all the buzz around it, I feel like we probably didn't have to do too much it'd still feel like a big deal, just because of the build and the nature of the situation," McIntyre said.

"But we went all out in there," he continued. "There was no holding back. This is a different Randy Orton, he's going to go all out the promos, he's going all out in the ring. Randy Orton has never been thrown around like that very many times, but he's not brought that kind of physicality too many times, I think, either. He busted me open all over the place, he busted himself open, headbutted me, we're both bleeding, we're both sore. But I think it delivered not just the match quality wise, that people really enjoyed and were proud of, but the story is the biggest thing. As far as he's concerned, as far as I'm concerned, it's about that story, and I'm really proud of the story we told, even if we beat the crap out of each other."

