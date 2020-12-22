WWE's Randy Orton Fully Endorses The Mandalorian

✖

While WWE has plenty of stars who love different aspects of geek culture, decorated veteran Randy Orton is rarely seen as one of them. But the 14-time world champion took to Twitter early Tuesday morning to whole-heartedly endorse the hit Star Wars series on Disney+, The Mandalorian. Orton wrote, "Listen, I know it's late. I know I burned a man alive couple days ago and I shouldn't be trusted, but whatever you do, don't sleep on #Mandalorian just started season 1 and I think I'm in love #BabyYoda."

By "burned a man alive," Orton was referring to his victory over "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at the TLC pay-per-view this past Sunday. "The Viper" won the Firefly Inferno Match by pushing Wyatt back-first into the flames at ringside, then lit his unconscious body on fire with gasoline.

Orton isn't the only wrestler to cause a stir on social media with his Star Wars takes. Over the weekend AEW star Cody Rhodes gave his updated rankings on all of the Star Wars properties, which sparked quite a few conversations.

Post Mando - I feel like I should redo my Star Wars rankings... (no rules to it, just my favs, and I love them all) — Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 21, 2020

1.Empire Strikes Back

2.Last Jedi

3.Revenge Of The Sith

4.Force Awakens

5.Return Of The Jedi

6.A New Hope

7.Mando

8.Clone Wars

9.Attack Of The Clones

10. Rise Of Skywaker

11.Rebels

12.Solo

13.Phantom Menace

14.Rogue One — Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 21, 2020

Yea it is polarizing. As the ultimate Luke fan, it’s special to me. I use wrestling as a parallel. We always want these legends to be young again, when they can’t. They fall on their heads, trip over their feet, some are broken...but that doesn’t mean the magic isn’t still there https://t.co/2Mf0LtT3C6 — Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 21, 2020

"With the most recent season, I might bump 7 to 6 - Mando is just [fire emojis] right now," Rhodes wrote in his tweets.