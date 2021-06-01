WWE Fans Love Randy Orton's Impressive Mustache
Randy Orton picked up a victory over Xavier Woods on this week's Monday Night Raw using Riddle's Bro Derek finisher, furthering the teased tag team between the two known as R-K-Bro. But over on Twitter fans weren't focused on that. Instead, they were talking about Randy Orton's new choice of facial hair, including a spruce new mustache. Orton has flirted with facial hair on WWE television before, but this is definitely a new look.
How do you feel about Orton's mustache? Should he keep it going forward? Let us know down in the comments and check out some of the best reactions below!
#RKBro is life.@RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Vd9n3M6reO— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2021
Mighty Good Man
RANDY ORTON GREW A MUSTACHE IN ONE WEEK!!!
What a man what a man what a mighty good man. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/JKKKH1QlEs— Steve Fall (@SteveFallTV) June 1, 2021
It Should
Does Randy Orton’s mustache have a Twitter account yet? #WWERaw— Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) June 1, 2021
Not The Comparison I'd Make
Why does @RandyOrton look like a drug dealer with the goatee and mustache? @wrestlelamia pic.twitter.com/yE5vHNyjt1— Chasing_Timez (@ChasingTimez) June 1, 2021
Not True, Sir!
That mustache does nothing for Randy Orton. He looks like he’s ready to act as a snooty French waiter for a play you can see at your local community theater. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Gczyz1qu6v— Mike Desjardins (@ItsPoloMike) June 1, 2021
It Just Works
THE MUSTACHE @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/W0jaTk5Yoq— Sarah-Jean Met Big E and Drew McIntyre (@Sarah_Bean133) June 1, 2021
It Hits Different
That haircut, mustache and goatee combo hit different Randy is feeling brand new 😅😂🤣— JEFF⚡️ (@ijvz94) June 1, 2021
Saved
Randy Orton has a mustache now, Raw is saved— Steve Hummer (@Hummmmer) June 1, 2021