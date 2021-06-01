WWE Fans Love Randy Orton's Impressive Mustache

By Connor Casey

Randy Orton picked up a victory over Xavier Woods on this week's Monday Night Raw using Riddle's Bro Derek finisher, furthering the teased tag team between the two known as R-K-Bro. But over on Twitter fans weren't focused on that. Instead, they were talking about Randy Orton's new choice of facial hair, including a spruce new mustache. Orton has flirted with facial hair on WWE television before, but this is definitely a new look.

How do you feel about Orton's mustache? Should he keep it going forward? Let us know down in the comments and check out some of the best reactions below!

