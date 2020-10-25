Randy Orton Reveals How He Nearly Set Himself on Fire After Casket Match With The Undertaker

✖

The latest episode of WWE Untold dropped on the WWE Network on Sunday, recapping the nine-month feud between Randy Orton and The Undertaker in 2005. The feud began with Orton trying and failing to break "The Deadman's" undefeated WrestleMania streak at WrestleMania 21, but he got some revenge by winning the rematch at SummerSlam thanks to an assist from his father, Cowboy Bob Orton. The two then beat Taker in a Handicap Casket Match at No Mercy, which famously ended with Orton setting the casket on fire with kerosene. The spot went off without any issues, though Orton revealed he nearly set himself on fire in the process.

"I'm getting into it, my adrenaline is pumping, I'm about to set a casket on fire with The Undertaker in it. So I'm not thinking necessarily about my safety," Orton said. "So I'm dumping all this kerosene all of this f—ing casket and it's dripping everywhere and splashing, it's hitting me and it's on my boots. And I didn't realize it, but my boots up to my knees were soaked in kerosene.

He then added that the production crew was ready with fire extinguishers the moment the fire started, though they were worried he would be the one needing them.

"I light it on fire, and if I remember correctly as I did that I stepped back just in the nick of time where you saw the fire take over the casket," Orton said. And I think it missed the tips of my toes by like this much."

The feud culminated in Undertaker winning a Hell in a Cell Match at Armageddon. Orton then inserted himself into the World Heavyweight Championship picture with Rey Mysterio and Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 22, while "The Phenom" kept his streak going by beating Mark Henry.

Orton has since gone on to compete in seven Hell in a Cell matches, the third-most in WWE history behind Undertaker and Triple H. He's won on four occasions, most recently against Jeff Hardy at the 2018 Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. He'll challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship inside the structure at Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

